Green Party to hold its next conference in Scarborough

The Green Party will hold its next party conference in Scarborough.

500 delegates are expected to visit the town from 7 to 10 June with party co-leader Caroline Lucas, Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry attending the event at the Spa on Saturday afternoon.

The event’s local coordinator and former borough councillor, Mark Vesey, said: "We are so excited to give a big warm Yorkshire welcome to these delegates who will travel from across the country to be enjoy Scarborough’s fantastic facilities. We have organised local history tours, beach cleaning, yoga, sea swimming, bike tours, pub-crawls and musical entertainment for them. Several local businesses have offered discounts.”

The Conference is an opportunity for delegates to meet other like-minded members, learn more about the party’s policies and take part in training sessions, debates and networking.

One of the most popular debates will probably be on ocean plastics and pollution, a topic close to the heart of many Scarborians.

Local artist Gabrielle Naptali is creating an art installation that delegates will walk through made up of hundreds of discarded plastic buckets, spades and beach litter collected over the past year by community volunteers.

Scarborough’s two new Green Councillors, Will Forbes and Neil Robinson, will welcome delegates to the conference.