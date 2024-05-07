Have your say on a new political map for East Riding
The commission has decided that the number of councillors in the East Riding of Yorkshire should be 67, the same as now.
It now wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their local area.
A ten week consultation inviting proposals will run until Monday, July 15.
The Commission is interested in views on which communities should be part of the same ward. What facilities do people share, such as parks, leisure centres or schools and shopping areas? What issues do neighbouring communities face that they have in common, such as high numbers of visitors or heavy traffic? Have there been new housing or commercial developments that have changed the focus of communities? And are there roads, rivers, railways or other features that people believe form strong boundaries between neighbourhoods?
Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in the East Riding of Yorkshire to help us.
“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.
“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us."
Go to www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/east-riding-yorkshire to see the new proposals.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.