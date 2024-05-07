People can give their views at www.lgbce.org.uk/all-reviews/east-riding-yorkshire. Image: Crown copyright

The commission has decided that the number of councillors in the East Riding of Yorkshire should be 67, the same as now.

It now wants to hear what residents and organisations think about their local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ten week consultation inviting proposals will run until Monday, July 15.

The Commission is interested in views on which communities should be part of the same ward. What facilities do people share, such as parks, leisure centres or schools and shopping areas? What issues do neighbouring communities face that they have in common, such as high numbers of visitors or heavy traffic? Have there been new housing or commercial developments that have changed the focus of communities? And are there roads, rivers, railways or other features that people believe form strong boundaries between neighbourhoods?

Launching the consultation Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in the East Riding of Yorkshire to help us.

“Residents and local organisations can help us understand community ties and identities at this early stage of the process.

“It’s easy to get involved. Go to our website. Or you can email or write to us."