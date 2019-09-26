Have your say on junction improvements in Scarborough

Scarborough residents have the chance to have their say over plans to install traffic lights at two of the town’s busiest junctions today.

North Yorkshire County Council is holding a consultation over a £4 million scheme to tackle four congestion hotspots.

Work on the Scalby Road/Manor Road roundabout is already complete, and work on the Stepney Road/ Sandybed Lane roundabout is currently taking place.

The last two junctions, slated to take place next year, are the A171 Scalby Road/ Stepney Drive junction and the A171 Scalby Road/ Falsgrave.

North Yorkshire County Council is proposing to install traffic lights at the A171 Scalby Road/Stepney Drive junction, which would synchronise with those at the Scalby Road/Woodlands Drive junction.

The Stepney Drive approach to Scalby Road will also be widened to two lanes, and the Woodlands Drive two-lane approach to Scalby Road will be made longer.

At the A171 Scalby Road/Falsgrave Road junction - or Crown Tavern roundabout - traffic lights will be installed and the road will be widened.

These are the final two junctions to be upgraded as part of the scheme. Work on the former is due to start in spring 2020, and the latter is scheduled for autumn 2020.

The county council's consultation event takes place today between 2pm and 7pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stepney Road.

North Yorkshire County Council and Scarborough Borough Council both contributed £150,000 to the project with the majority of the £4 million funding coming from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.