Here are the candidates standing for Scarborough Borough Council in the May election

The names of those people standing for election to Scarborough Borough Council in May’s local election have been revealed.
In total, 46 councillors will represent 20 wards on Scarborough Council, a reduction from 50 councillors and 25 wards four years ago.
All the major parties are represented with the Conservatives fielding 35 candidates, Labour 31, UKIP 18, The Green Party 11 and four from the Liberal Democrats.
There are a total of 24 independent candidates and one from the Yorkshire Party.
Notable councillors who have chosen not to stand again include outgoing Mayor Cllr Joe Plant (Con), both current Green Party councillors Dilys Cluer and Mark Vesey, and Cllr Vanda Inman, who left the Labour Party after breaking party ranks and voting to demolish the Futurist Theatre in 2017, a vote which was passed 21 to 20.
The elections will be held on May 2 with the results for Scarborough borough counted and announced the following day.
The candidates are:
Burniston and Cloughton Ward (one seat)
Andrew Backhouse – Conservative Party
Moira Cunningham – Labour Party
Beverley Kristensen – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Castle Ward (three seats)
Deirdre Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Alex Bailey – Labour Party
Anthony Gibson – Conservative Party
Janet Jefferson – Independent
David King – Green Party
Carl Maw – Labour Party
Cayton Ward (two seats)
Colin Barnes – Labour Party
Simon Green – Conservative Party
Roberta Swiers – Conservative Party
Danby and Mulgrave Ward (two seats)
Adrian Clarkson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Amanda Daynes – Labour Party
Sandra Gibson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Margaret Jackson – Green Party
Clive Pearson – Conservative Party
Hero Sumner – Independent
Marion Watson – Conservative Party
Derwent Valley and Moor Ward (two seats)
David Billing – Labour Party
David Jeffels – Conservative Party
Magnus Johnson – Green Party
Robert Lockwood – Liberal Democrats
Heather Phillips – Conservative Party
Phil Spruce – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Frank Wright – Independent
Eastfield Ward (three seats)
Joanne Maw – Labour Party
Paul McCann – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Theresa Norton – Labour Party
Tony Randerson – Labour Party
John White – Conservative Party
Esk Valley Ward (two seats)
Peter Bolton – Labour Party
Guy Coulson – Conservative Party
Philip Michulitis – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Phil Trumper – Conservative Party
Falsgrave and Stepney Ward (three seats)
Alix Bartlett Cook – Liberal Democrats
Liz Colling – Labour Party
Will Forbes – Green Party
Mark Gordon – Labour Party
Sean Hunter – Independent
Sally Anne Longden – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Tracey Reeves – Conservative Party
Colin Relph – Independent
Neil Robinson – Green Party
Richard Thompson – Conservative Party
Filey Ward (three seats)
John Casey – Independent
Mike Cockerill – Independent
Bob Colling – Labour Party
Sam Cross – Independent
Colin Haddington – Independent
Jacqui Houlden-Banks – Independent
Terry Parkinson – Conservative Party
Janine Robinson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Fylingdales and Ravenscar Ward (one seat)
Keith Jeffery – Labour Party
Stephen Mayall – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Jane Mortimer – Conservative Party
Hunmanby Ward (two seats)
Godfrey Allanson – Conservative Party
Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff – Independent
Paul Riley – Independent
Tom Seston – Conservative Party
Martin Whittle – Labour Party
Mayfield Ward (two seats)
David Chance – Conservative Party
Gerald Dennett – Labour Party
Glenn Goodberry – Conservative Party
Aaron Jones – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Asa Jones – Labour Party
Newby Ward (three seats)
Lynn Bastiman – Conservative Party
Nick Henderson – Independent
Neil Heritage – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Andrew Jenkinson – Conservative Party
Helen Kindness – Green Party
Eileen Murphy – Independent
Subash Sharma – Labour Party
Northstead Ward (three seats)
John Atkinson – Independent
Eric Broadbent – Labour Party
Norman Murphy – Independent
Gabrielle Naptali – Green Party
Yvonne Pattison – Labour Party
Neil Price – Labour Party
Guy Smith – Independent
Martin Smith – Conservative Party
Tim Thorne – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Scalby Ward (two seats)
Derek Bastiman – Conservative Party
Tina Davy – Labour Party
Sara Fenander – Green Party
Mark Harland – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Hazel Lynskey – Conservative Party
Seamer Ward (two seats)
Colin Challen – Labour Party
Bob Jackman – Liberal Democrats
Helen Mallory – Conservative Party
Roxanne Murphy – Independent
Mark Phillips – Conservative Party
Zoë Sinclair – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Streonshalh Ward (two seats)
Stewart Campbell – Labour Party
Michael Harrison – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Michael Stonehouse – Labour Party
Sandra Turner – Conservative Party
Linda Wild – Conservative Party
Weaponness and Ramshill Ward (three seats)
Stuart Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
Charlotte Bonner – Green Party
Tom Fox – Conservative Party
Jim Grieve – Independent
Jennifer Kelly – Conservative Party
Rich Maw – Labour Party
Steve Siddons – Labour Party
Callam Walsh – Conservative Party
Connor Young – Labour Party
Whitby West Cliff Ward (two seats)
Alf Abbott – Conservative Party
Graham Collinson – Independent
Lee Derrick – The Yorkshire Party
Howard Green – Green Party
Jonathan Harston – Liberal Democrats
Ken Hordon – UK Independence Party (UKIP)
John Nock – Conservative Party
Sue Tucker – Labour Party
Mike Ward – Independent
Woodlands Ward (three seats)
Bill Chatt – Independent
Gareth Edmunds – Conservative Party
Phil Kershaw – Independent
Andy Leak – Labour Party
Richard Moody – Labour Party
Chris Phillips – Green Party
Peter Popple – Independent
Denise Sangster – Labour Party
Jack White – Conservative Party