Here's when Scarborough Council is set to make some key decisions – including on the future of the Futurist site and Sands development

There are some big decisions coming in the near future for Scarborough Borough Council.

Following May’s local elections when the balance of the authority shifted to a Labour and Independent-run authority, a number of key decisions were delayed.

The North Bay cinema site.

The next few months will see the new cabinet and council revisit a number of these proposals, which will shape the borough for the years ahead.

Here are some of the things to look out for and when they are scheduled to come before councillors based on Scarborough Council’s published forward plan.

All dates are subject to change.

The Sands Development

The Rotunda Museum.

The former indoor pool has been closed since 2017 following the opening of the sports village at Weaponness. It forms part of the Sands North Bay development and the council’s budget passed earlier this year earmarked £500,000 for its demolition.

Before May’s election, the council was also due to discuss the lack of progress on the proposed multi-screen cinema on the former Atlantis site. Three years after planning permission was first granted a new application increasing the number of flats, adding a gym and decreasing the number of car park spaces is now awaiting consideration.

Decision due: 3 September 2019

Scarborough Museums Trust and Creative Industries Centre (CIC) – merger proposals.

The museums trust, which runs Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum and CIC, which manages the Woodend Creative Centre in The Crescent, were due to give a presentation to the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Board in January.

The board was told the presentation would be on the “aims of the two organisations, challenges faced and overview of options going forward including value for money and the proposed merger”.

However, this was cancelled as “further work was required” on the proposal. That update will now take place on Monday July 22 with a decision from the council due shortly after.

Decision due: 3 September 2019

Futurist redevelopment proposals

The decision to demolish the theatre at a cost of more than £4m was one of the most hotly debated decisions taken by the authority in years.

Now, attention will turn to Flamingo Land’s plans to create a coastal attraction with a rollercoaster and a 60ft “cliffhanger” tower.

The plans have divided opinion in the town with some welcoming the investment and others saying it will detract from Scarborough’s visual appeal.

The new leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, said when he took office that the council could “look again” at its deal with Flamingo Land.

Decision due: 16 September 2019

Future cemeteries provision in the borough

The council’s current cemetery sites at Larpool (Whitby), Woodlands (Scarborough) and Lawns (Filey) are estimated to reach full capacity at varying rates within the next 10 years.

Dean/Manor Road cemetery has already reached full capacity. Options will now be explored for the years ahead.

Decision due: 3 September 2019

Public conveniences – Phase 2

The council will move onto the second stage of its review of public toilets in the borough. Options covered in Phase 1 included the implementation of pay-on-entry systems for some toilets.

Other options include devolving the provision of certain toilets to town and parish councils, asking the private sector to redevelop facilities or closing toilets that were not being used.

The cabinet’s recent decision to re-open the Holbeck Cafe toilets and place temporary facilities in Royal Albert Drive was called-in in part due to this review being on the horizon.

Decision due: 16 September 2019

Clock Cafe Retaining Wall

The South Bay chalets were damaged by the failure of a retaining wall in March 2018 and were later demolished due to concerns over their stability.

The council will now bring forward a stabilisation scheme to repair the area and re-open access that was also closed at the time of the landslip.

Decision due: 3 September 2019.

Review of Members’ Allowances

Earlier this year, three independent members of the public were appointed to help carry out a review into the amount councillors can claim in allowances.

The Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP) will present its findings later this year.

At present, the council leader can claim an allowance of £16,488.48, cabinet members get £8,244.24, group leaders (if the party makes up 10% of the total number of councillors) can claim £6,183.24 and councillors who do not chair any committees get £4,122.12. Travel expenses can also be claimed.

Before May’s election, a decision on the allowances had been due to be taken on or around 1 July. However, the review no longer appears on the forward plan, which tracks major decisions due to be taken through until December.

Decision due: N/A