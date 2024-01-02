People across Hull and East Yorkshire can now have their say on devolution proposals for the region.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Hull City Council have launched an eight-week consultation on the proposal to create a Hull and East Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (MCA), led by a directly elected mayor.

The leaders of both councils are urging all residents, businesses and other organisations to read the proposal and give their feedback.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “It’s really important that people take part in this consultation and have their say.

Cllrs Mike Ross and Anne Handley with a copy of the proposed devolution deal.

“This devolution deal will bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to this region - much more than just £400m.

“Most importantly, it means we will no longer be left behind. Other regions all around us are reaping the benefits of devolution and we are missing out. This deal gets us out there on the national and international stage.

“But we need you, our residents, to get involved and come on this journey with us. So, today I am asking everyone across the region to take part in this consultation, back the deal, and help shape the future of Hull and East Yorkshire.”

From now until February 27, people can read the devolution proposal and give their feedback on each part of the deal at heydevolution.com.

Residents can also visit any East Riding library where they can get help completing the survey using a computer or completing the questionnaire on paper.

There will also be a series of drop-in events across the region, where people will be able find out more about the devolution proposal. Dates, locations and times for these will be announced on the East Riding Council website.

The Hull and East Yorkshire MCA would have powers to invest in areas such as transport, skills and housing, as well as an additional £400m of devolved funding over the next 30 years to invest in local priorities.

A combined authority for East Yorkshire does not mean the two councils would merge, only that they would collaborate on certain issues that affect everyone in the region.