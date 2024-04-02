Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner election: Here’s all you need to know

County Hall in Beverley, the headquarters of East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Photo courtesy of Joe Gerrard.

The election gives the public their chance to decide who should be accountable in their area for how crime is tackled locally and voting will take place on Thursday May 2.

East Riding Council’s interim Chief Executive Alan Menzies said the PCC elections would decide who would play the vital role of shaping policing and holding the force to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It marks three years since Conservative Jonathan Evison was elected PCC, defeating Labour incumbent Keith Hunter in 2021.

He has been in office three years rather than the usual four due to the 2020 PCC elections being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nominations for PCC candidates are open until Friday, April 5.

A full list of candidates is set to be published on Monday, April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City Council Chief Executive Mr Jukes said the elections were a chance for people to chose those who would make decisions which affect their daily lives.

Mr Jukes said: “With our local elections fast approaching, I’d like to encourage all residents who aren’t already, to register to vote.

“In particular, any residents who have moved house, changed their name or turned 18 in the last year will need to register so that they are able to vote.

“It is also important to remind electors that, because of recent national legislation changes, they now need to show acceptable photo ID to vote at a polling station or, of course, you can register for a postal vote.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Menzies, East Riding Council’s interim Chief Executive and returning officer, said: “I encourage all eligible voters to register if they are not already on the electoral register and participate in this significant election.

“The Police and Crime Commissioner plays a vital role in shaping policing strategy and accountability. Your vote can influence the future of law enforcement in our region.”

Registering to vote- what you need to know

The deadline to register to vote is on Tuesday, April 16 and it can be done here: http://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Due to changes to electoral law which came into effect last year, voters are now required to bring ID to cast their ballots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information about which forms of ID are acceptable and what people who do not have one can do is available here: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need.

Applications to vote by post can be made until 5pm on Wednesday, April 17 here: https://www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote.

People can also apply for someone else to vote on their behalf as a proxy.

The deadline for new proxy voting applications is 5pm on Wednesday, April 24 and changes to existing proxies can be made until Wednesday, April 17.