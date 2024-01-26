News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Scarborough's Skills Construction Village

The prime minister visited Scarborough yesterday to see how the newly built Skills Construction Village is benefitting young people from across the area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT

While at the Construction Skills Village site on Musham Bank Road in Eastfield, Mr Sunak tried his hand at plastering and talked with apprentices about the skills they are learning at the site.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak works on the train on his way to the Construction Skills Village in Scarborough. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak works on the train on his way to the Construction Skills Village in Scarborough. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister on his way to the Yorkshire coast. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister on his way to the Yorkshire coast. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to construction trainees during his visit. Picture by Darren Staples-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to construction trainees during his visit. Picture by Darren Staples-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the press during his visit. Picture by Darren Staples-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the press during his visit. Picture by Darren Staples-WPA Pool/Getty Images.

