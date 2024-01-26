IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Scarborough's Skills Construction Village
The prime minister visited Scarborough yesterday to see how the newly built Skills Construction Village is benefitting young people from across the area.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 26th Jan 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:15 GMT
While at the Construction Skills Village site on Musham Bank Road in Eastfield, Mr Sunak tried his hand at plastering and talked with apprentices about the skills they are learning at the site.
Check out the images below.
