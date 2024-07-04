Check out the photos below.Check out the photos below.
IN PICTURES: Scarborough and Whitby go to the polls to elect new MP in General Election

By Claudia Bowes
Published 4th Jul 2024, 14:54 BST
Voters in Scarborough and Whitby have gone to the polls today (July 4) to elect a new MP for the constituency, as Robert Goodwill stands down after 18 years in office.

Today marks the first General Election since Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister in 2019.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm this evening when the count begins.

Results for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency are anticipated at around 3am on Friday, July 5

Residents must remember to bring photo ID to polling stations.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/election2024 to see more details about the election, including what forms of ID can be used.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/how-vote to find out where your nearest polling station is.

Teeing off at North Cliff club.

1. Scarborough polling day 2024

Teeing off at North Cliff club.Photo: Richard Ponter

St Columba Church ready for the big day!

2. Scarborough polling day 2024

St Columba Church ready for the big day!Photo: Richard Ponter

Preparing for the day at St Mark's Church Hall.

3. Scarborough polling day 2024

Preparing for the day at St Mark's Church Hall.Photo: Richard Ponter

Polling stations are open until 10pm today (July 4)

4. Scarborough polling day 2024

Polling stations are open until 10pm today (July 4)Photo: Richard Ponter

