Today marks the first General Election since Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister in 2019.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm this evening when the count begins.

Results for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency are anticipated at around 3am on Friday, July 5

Residents must remember to bring photo ID to polling stations.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/election2024 to see more details about the election, including what forms of ID can be used.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/how-vote to find out where your nearest polling station is.

