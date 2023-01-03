‘In the fullness of time’- Scarborough cabinet member ‘really disappointed’ by delays in building women’s refuge

Beyond Housing, which was granted planning permission in June to build a local women’s refuge, has faced delays over rising costs.

Members of Scarborough Council’s cabinet have been told that the project will get under way “in the fullness of time” though this may be after the council ceases to exist in April, as part of devolution plans for the county.

Speaking at a meeting of the cabinet on December 13, Cllr Liz Colling, the cabinet member for inclusive growth, raised the issue of delays following the presentation of a report on the authority’s annual performance.

Proposed elevations for the women's refuge.

Cllr Colling said: “Regarding the women’s refuge and on the theme of things we started and wished we’d been able to conclude, I’m really disappointed to see that has not progressed.

“I know there are good reasons, but could we have a fuller explanation, please?”

Richard Bradley, director of Scarborough Council, said: “Cabinet will recall that members approved the in-principle sale of this particular parcel of land to Beyond Housing.

However, Mr Bradley said that since receiving planning permission, the housing organisation has faced “some viability pressures” as a result of increasing construction costs.

He added: “I had a very constructive discussion with Beyond Housing last week and this remains a corporate priority for them.

"It still has full board support which I think is important for members to hear.

“And again, talking to portfolio holders, my understanding is that it remains a council priority as well.”

The council director recommended that the authority continue working with the developer, stating: “This will remain a priority for Beyond, which, as with some other developers, are seeing some positives in terms of forward cost inflation building reductions come March, April 2023.

“It is hoped that those reductions in inflation will help bridge the viability gap that currently exists, and Beyond is confident that it can get this over the line in the fullness of time” and that the “long-term objective remains a priority for Beyond.”