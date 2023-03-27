Labour candidate Alison Hume announced to challenge Scarborough and Whitby seat at next general election

Alison Hume has been selected as the Labour and Co-operative Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Scarborough and Whitby constituency at the next election.

“This brilliant constituency needs an MP that will stand up for working people and sort out the mess that the Tories have caused over the last 13 years in government,” Ms Hume said.

She was chosen by local Labour party members on March 25, beating two other candidates on the shortlist.

Sir Robert Goodwill, who has not yet confirmed whether he will run at the next election, has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005.

Ms Hume said she will campaign on protecting NHS services, particularly for the most vulnerable, water pollution and the crustacean die-off, ensuring better and more affordable housing, better protection for women and girls and lobbying for improved bus services and safer roads.

“I want to thank all the local members for selecting me as the Labour candidate for Scarborough and Whitby at the next general election,” she said.

“Only the Labour Party can undo the damage done by the Conservatives to ensure a strong economy that works for everyone.

“Robert Goodwill and the Conservatives have let Scarborough and Whitby down. I will work tirelessly to ensure we get the Labour government that we deserve.”

Ms Hume grew up in Essex, but her parents, who are from Hull and York, retired to Whitby in 1989.