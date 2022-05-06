Labour gain as Conservatives lose grip of Scarborough area seats in local elections

The count

The votes were counted for 17 new divisions which will make up the new council for North Yorkshire from April 1 2023.

In the previous election in 2017, there were 14 county council divisions.

Coming into the vote, the Conservatives held 10 of the 14 seats which represent the borough on North Yorkshire County Council.

Candidates await results

Both the Conservatives and Labour each won seven seats with the remaining three seats going to Independent candidates Janet Jefferson (Castle Division) Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff (Hunmanby and Sherburn Division) and Sam Cross (Filey Division).

In perhaps the biggest shock of the day, John Ritchie of the Labour and Cooperative Party took Woodlands Division with 542 votes, pushing Bill Chatt (Independent) into second place with 457 votes.

A further surprise came in Weaponess and Ramshill division when Rich Maw (Labour Party) beat Eric Batts (Conservative Party) into second place.

Whitby town was split. Conservative Phil Trumper took Whitby West Division with 721 votes beating Asa Jones of the Labour Party into second place with 470.

Smiles all round for newly elected Labour and Cooperative candidate John Ritchie

The former Conservative Whitby Streonshalh seat was taken by Neil Swannick of Labour with 398 votes, who beat Whitby Area Independent Sandra Turner into second place (317 votes) and Guy Coulson of the Convervative Party in third with 304 votes.

In Eastfield division Tony Randerson (Labour Party) was elected as Tracey Reeves (Conservative Party).

Roberta Swiers was returned as the representative for Cayton taking 50.9% of the vote.

In Danby and Mulgrave David Chance (Conservative Party) was elected while fellow Conservative Clive Pearson was elected for Esk Valley and Coast.

Derwent Valley and Moor Division saw David Jeffels (Conservative Party) once again returned to represent the borough.

Falsgrave and Stepney will continue to be represented by Liz Colling (Labour and Cooperative Party) while Subash Sharma (Labour Party) will represent Newby.

Mayor Eric Broadbent (Labour) has once again been elected to represent Northstead while Derek Bastiman (Conservative Party) will represent Scalby and The Coast and Heather Phillips (Conservative Party) will represent Seamer

The councillors elected today will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before transitioning to the new North Yorkshire Council when it launches on April 1 2023.