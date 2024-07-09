Last year's Bridlington Town Mayor says farewell and thanks supporters

Councillor John Arthur presents a cheque to the Homeless Hub and the Hinge Centre. Photo courtesy of Bridlington Town Council.

Last year’s Bridlington Town Mayor, Councillor John Arthur, has thanked everyone who supported him during his time in office, and to the individuals and businesses who donated to his two chosen charities.

The two causes selected by Coun Arthur were the Homeless Hub and the Hinge Centre, and they were presented with a cheque to help support their much appreciated, ongoing hard work and commitment within the community.

Coun Arthur said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts for the Homeless Hub and the Hinge in Bridlington as my two chosen charities for my year as Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Your generosity and commitment have been truly inspiring, and the impact of your contributions on our community is immeasurable.

“Through your support, we have been able to provide essential support to those who need it most. Your donations have helped us offer vital resources to individuals and families facing homelessness and it really does make a big difference.

"I aim to continue helping these two worthy causes over the coming years.

"Working alongside such dedicated and compassionate individuals has been an absolute pleasure. The passion and enthusiasm you have shown for this cause have been incredibly motivating, and it has been a privilege to witness the positive changes we have achieved together.