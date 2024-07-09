Last year's Bridlington Town Mayor says farewell and thanks supporters
The two causes selected by Coun Arthur were the Homeless Hub and the Hinge Centre, and they were presented with a cheque to help support their much appreciated, ongoing hard work and commitment within the community.
Coun Arthur said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts for the Homeless Hub and the Hinge in Bridlington as my two chosen charities for my year as Mayor.
"Your generosity and commitment have been truly inspiring, and the impact of your contributions on our community is immeasurable.
“Through your support, we have been able to provide essential support to those who need it most. Your donations have helped us offer vital resources to individuals and families facing homelessness and it really does make a big difference.
"I aim to continue helping these two worthy causes over the coming years.
"Working alongside such dedicated and compassionate individuals has been an absolute pleasure. The passion and enthusiasm you have shown for this cause have been incredibly motivating, and it has been a privilege to witness the positive changes we have achieved together.
"Together, we are making a real difference in the lives of those in need, it isn’t over, we must continue with our efforts. Once again, thank you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.