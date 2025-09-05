Latest planning applications submitted to council and national park from across Whitby area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Sep 2025, 08:53 BST
Planning applications have been submiited across the Whitby area.placeholder image
Planning applications have been submiited across the Whitby area.
These are the latest planning applications that have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council and the North York Moors National Park Authority from across the Whitby area.

North Yorkshire Council

Replacement windows in timber, double glazing at Apartment 2, Carr View Hall, 71 Coach Road, Sleights, Whitby for Lesley Bain, ZF25/00733/LB

Change all four front facing sash windows looking out onto Flowergate to white foil textured PVC sash frames; change two windows at first floor and second floor; change one small window in the hallway on the opposite side of the building-first floor at 11A Rose And Crown Yard, Flowergate, Whitby, for Paul Griffiths, ZF25/00626/HS

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Change all four front facing sash windows to white foil textured PVC sash frames; change two windows first floor and second floor; change one small window in the hallway on the opposite side of the building-first floor at 11A Rose And Crown Yard, Flowergate, Whitby, Paul Griffiths, ZF25/00627/LB

North York Moors National Park Authority

Mulgrave Estate, Barnby Sleights Farm, Hutton Mulgrave, Listed Building consent for rebuilding of a section of north gable wall, re-roofing works, lowering of cill height and installation of timber door, NYM/2025/0508

Have you got any strong views on a local development?

Let us know in the comments below.

And to place a public notice in the Whitby Gazette, visit [email protected] or call 0207 023 7931.

Related topics:Whitby
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice