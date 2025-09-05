Latest planning applications submitted to council and national park from across Whitby area
North Yorkshire Council
Replacement windows in timber, double glazing at Apartment 2, Carr View Hall, 71 Coach Road, Sleights, Whitby for Lesley Bain, ZF25/00733/LB
Change all four front facing sash windows looking out onto Flowergate to white foil textured PVC sash frames; change two windows at first floor and second floor; change one small window in the hallway on the opposite side of the building-first floor at 11A Rose And Crown Yard, Flowergate, Whitby, for Paul Griffiths, ZF25/00626/HS
Change all four front facing sash windows to white foil textured PVC sash frames; change two windows first floor and second floor; change one small window in the hallway on the opposite side of the building-first floor at 11A Rose And Crown Yard, Flowergate, Whitby, Paul Griffiths, ZF25/00627/LB
North York Moors National Park Authority
Mulgrave Estate, Barnby Sleights Farm, Hutton Mulgrave, Listed Building consent for rebuilding of a section of north gable wall, re-roofing works, lowering of cill height and installation of timber door, NYM/2025/0508
