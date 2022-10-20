On Thursday afternoon Prime Minister Liz Truss announced that she would be resigning as prime minister following a tumultuous 45 days in office.

In a brief speech outside Downing Street, she said: “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party”.

Members of the public spoke with The Scarborough News in Scarborough town centre to share their reaction to the resignation.

MPs Sir Robert Goodwill and Kevin Hollinrake have backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister. (Photo: UK Parliament via Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)

Mrs Anderson, a Scarborough resident, commented on the resignation stating “at last”, though she said she did not know whether there should be a general election.

On the topic of who could replace Liz Truss, Mrs Anderson said: “There’s not a lot to choose from, is there.”

Mike, also a Scarborough resident said: “I think it’s marvellous and about time” adding that he was in favour of a new general election.

A leadership contest is to be held within the Parliamentary Conservative Party, with Yorkshire Coast MPs Sir Robert Goodwill and Kevin Hollinrake stating that they support Rishi Sunak to replace Liz Truss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough and Whitby’s MP, said: “I feel very sad for Liz who obviously had her plans for the country.

“But, it had clearly become inevitable after the disastrous mini-budget spooked the country.”

He added: “At the moment, we don’t know who is running, but I supported Rishi Sunak last time and I shall definitely support him if he runs again.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, which includes Filey, said: “I very much hope Rishi Sunak will be successful as I believe he has the right attributes and a proven track record as Chancellor, the second toughest job in British politics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Deborah Foster from Scarborough said: “She should have gone long ago. When she first came, I don’t think anyone was happy with her at all.”

Mrs Foster said she did not know who should replace the Prime Minister, but said there should “definitely” be an election.

She added: “Let the person who does it just lead the country and get it back to what it was.”

Charlotte, who lives in Sheffield and was visiting Scarborough, said she was “over the moon” to hear that Liz Truss had stepped down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the Labour Party, Charlotte said: “I’m really worried as well because we need a general election and we need Keir Starmer as Prime Minister. There has to be a general election, there’s no other way. It’s an absolute nightmare.”

The news of the Prime Minister's resignation had not yet reached everyone on the street at around 2pm.

One man said: “She’s resigned, has she? To be honest, the whole situation is like the Muppet Show.”

He added: "I’m 60 years old and I’m not a Tory supporter, I didn’t like Thatcher, but they were politicians. This lot, they’re a set of clowns.”

Advertisement Hide Ad