Malton toilet closures deferred amid prickly exchanges between councillors

Cllr Keane Duncan outside Malton Market Place toilets.

A decision on the closure of public toilets in Malton has been postponed amid prickly exchanges between senior Conservative councillors and a former cabinet colleague.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive committee has agreed that a vote on plans to close conveniences in Wentworth Street, Malton, and the back of Micklegate, Selby, should be deferred until after a countywide review of public toilets is carried out.

At the meeting on Tuesday, former cabinet member and Norton councillor, Keane Duncan, spoke in opposition to the closure of the facilities in Malton.

The former executive member for highways and transport argued that the proposal singled out Malton because it pre-empted the wider review.

But the councillor was interrupted several times by executive member colleagues, including council leader Carl Les and deputy leader Gareth Dadd.

After the third interruption, Cllr Duncan told the meeting: “Leader, sorry, can I please just come back?

“I’ve never been aware of a time, when any member of this council, of any party, is trying to speak on an item that has been listed for discussion, where there has been an attempt to silence them, and stop them speaking…

“I want to elaborate on my points as to why these facilities should be treated fairly, alongside all 91 other sets of toilets across North Yorkshire.

“And I do think it’s only right and proper for any member who wishes to speak to be able to speak, and say what they like.”

Earlier this year, Cllr Duncan launched a ‘free to pee’ campaign after plans emerged for the unitary council to hand responsibility for Malton’s Market Place conveniences to the local town council.

The so-called ‘double devolution’ move would have led to charges being introduced to use the town centre facilities and the closure of the Wentworth Street block.

A council report said the new plans to close the Wentworth Street facilities should happen because the Market Place toilets were less than a five-minute walk away.

The meeting heard that the Selby toilets had been earmarked for closure due to problems with vandalism and drug-related activity.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Duncan said: “Unlike the toilets in Selby, there is no history of vandalism at Wentworth Street. This makes their proposed closure even more difficult to justify.

“Why is a well-used, well-maintained facility, with no history of problems, being targeted?

“There is simply no fair justification or imperative to close these facilities now. Malton is very clearly being singled out.”

After a debate, the committee voted to defer a decision on the potential permanent closure of both conveniences until after the countywide review.