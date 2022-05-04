May 5 elections: full list of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey candidates

Details of candidates standing in the elections are published below.
Councillors elected will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council and then four years on the new single council for North Yorkshire, which will operate from April 1 2023.
The new council will replace the current county council, Scarborough Borough Council and the six other district and borough councils in North Yorkshire.
Castle division
Colin Challen, Labour and Cooperative Party
Janet Jefferson, Independent
David King, Green Party
Geoffrey Lambert, The Conservative Party
Guy Smith, Independent
Cayton division
Tina Davy, Labour Party
Robert Everall, Reform UK
Lynda Powell, Green Party
Roberta Swiers, The Conservative Party
Danby and Mulgrave division
Peter Bolton, Labour Party
David Chance, The Conservative Party
Annette Hudspeth, Green Party
Hero Sumner, Whitby Area Independents
Derwent Valley and Moor division
Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party
Moira Cunningham, Labour Party
David Jeffels, The Conservative Party
Robert Lockwood, Liberal Democrats
Eastfield division
Cameron Bairstow, Green Party
Tony Randerson, Labour Party
Tracey Reeves, The Conservative Party
Esk Valley and Coast division
Gerald Dennett, Labour Party
Clive Pearson, The Conservative Party
Chris Riddolls, Whitby Area Independents
Craig Stimson, Liberal Democrats
Falsgrave and Stepney division
Liz Colling, Labour and Cooperative Party
Nicola Elson, Green Party
Mark Phillips, The Conservative Party
Filey division
Sam Cross, Independent
Graham Scott, Labour Party
Helen Swiers, The Conservative Party
Hunmanby and Sherburn division (includes areas outside the borough of Scarborough)
Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Independent
Sue Graham, The Conservative Party
Neil Price, Labour Party
Newby division
Charlie Allanson, The Conservative Party
Sara Fenander, Green Party
Vanda Inman, Independent
Norman Murphy, Independent
Subash Sharma, Labour Party
Northstead division
John Atkinson, Independent
Eric Broadbent, Labour Party
Gabrielle Naptali, Green Party
Bonnie Purchon, The Conservative Party
Scalby and The Coast division
Andrew Backhouse, Independent
Derek Bastiman, The Conservative Party
Deborah Bore, Liberal Democrats
Des Langmead, Independent
Denise Sangster, Labour Party
Seamer division
Bob Jackman, Liberal Democrats
Roxanne Murphy, Independent
Heather Phillips, The Conservative Party
Louise Spivey, Labour Party
Weaponness and Ramshill division
Eric Batts, The Conservative Party
Charlotte Bonner, Green Party
Jim Grieve, Independent
Rich Maw, Labour Party
Whitby Streonshalh division
Guy Coulson, The Conservative Party
Jonathan Harston, Liberal Democrats
Neil Swannick, Labour Party
Sandra Turner, Whitby Area Independents
Linda Wild, Independent
Whitby West division
Mathew Brown, Liberal Democrats
Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party
Glen Goodberry, Whitby Area Independents
Asa Jones, Labour Party
Phil Trumper, The Conservative Party
Woodlands division
Bill Chatt, Independent
Chris Phillips, Green Party
John Ritchie, Labour and Cooperative Party
John White, The Conservative Party
On the same day, voters in the Filey ward of Filey Town Council will be able to elect new town councillors.
Candidates standing in the Filey Town Council election
Marilyn Anthony, Independent
John Casey
Alan Cassady-Bishop, local business owner
Mike Cockerill
Victoria Crawford-Gage, Independent
Neil Cronk
Wendy Fenlon, Independent
Jacqui Houlden-Banks
Gary Howgate
Karen Hubbard, Independent
Howard Parkin
Linda Randall, Independent
Janine Robinson
All election counts will take place throughout North Yorkshire on Friday May 6, the day after the elections.