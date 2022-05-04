May 5 elections: full list of Scarborough, Whitby and Filey candidates

Details of candidates standing in the elections are published below.

Councillors elected will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council and then four years on the new single council for North Yorkshire, which will operate from April 1 2023.

The new council will replace the current county council, Scarborough Borough Council and the six other district and borough councils in North Yorkshire.

Scarborough.

Castle division

Colin Challen, Labour and Cooperative Party

Janet Jefferson, Independent

David King, Green Party

Whitby.

Geoffrey Lambert, The Conservative Party

Guy Smith, Independent

Cayton division

Tina Davy, Labour Party

Filey.

Robert Everall, Reform UK

Lynda Powell, Green Party

Roberta Swiers, The Conservative Party

Danby and Mulgrave division

Peter Bolton, Labour Party

David Chance, The Conservative Party

Annette Hudspeth, Green Party

Hero Sumner, Whitby Area Independents

Derwent Valley and Moor division

Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party

Moira Cunningham, Labour Party

David Jeffels, The Conservative Party

Robert Lockwood, Liberal Democrats

Eastfield division

Cameron Bairstow, Green Party

Tony Randerson, Labour Party

Tracey Reeves, The Conservative Party

Esk Valley and Coast division

Gerald Dennett, Labour Party

Clive Pearson, The Conservative Party

Chris Riddolls, Whitby Area Independents

Craig Stimson, Liberal Democrats

Falsgrave and Stepney division

Liz Colling, Labour and Cooperative Party

Nicola Elson, Green Party

Mark Phillips, The Conservative Party

Filey division

Sam Cross, Independent

Graham Scott, Labour Party

Helen Swiers, The Conservative Party

Hunmanby and Sherburn division (includes areas outside the borough of Scarborough)

Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Independent

Sue Graham, The Conservative Party

Neil Price, Labour Party

Newby division

Charlie Allanson, The Conservative Party

Sara Fenander, Green Party

Vanda Inman, Independent

Norman Murphy, Independent

Subash Sharma, Labour Party

Northstead division

John Atkinson, Independent

Eric Broadbent, Labour Party

Gabrielle Naptali, Green Party

Bonnie Purchon, The Conservative Party

Scalby and The Coast division

Andrew Backhouse, Independent

Derek Bastiman, The Conservative Party

Deborah Bore, Liberal Democrats

Des Langmead, Independent

Denise Sangster, Labour Party

Seamer division

Bob Jackman, Liberal Democrats

Roxanne Murphy, Independent

Heather Phillips, The Conservative Party

Louise Spivey, Labour Party

Weaponness and Ramshill division

Eric Batts, The Conservative Party

Charlotte Bonner, Green Party

Jim Grieve, Independent

Rich Maw, Labour Party

Whitby Streonshalh division

Guy Coulson, The Conservative Party

Jonathan Harston, Liberal Democrats

Neil Swannick, Labour Party

Sandra Turner, Whitby Area Independents

Linda Wild, Independent

Whitby West division

Mathew Brown, Liberal Democrats

Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party

Glen Goodberry, Whitby Area Independents

Asa Jones, Labour Party

Phil Trumper, The Conservative Party

Woodlands division

Bill Chatt, Independent

Chris Phillips, Green Party

John Ritchie, Labour and Cooperative Party

John White, The Conservative Party

On the same day, voters in the Filey ward of Filey Town Council will be able to elect new town councillors.

Candidates standing in the Filey Town Council election

Marilyn Anthony, Independent

John Casey

Alan Cassady-Bishop, local business owner

Mike Cockerill

Victoria Crawford-Gage, Independent

Neil Cronk

Wendy Fenlon, Independent

Jacqui Houlden-Banks

Gary Howgate

Karen Hubbard, Independent

Howard Parkin

Linda Randall, Independent

Janine Robinson