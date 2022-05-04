May 5 elections: the polling stations you can visit in Scarborough and Whitby

Voters across Whitby and Scarborough will be at the polls on Thursday May 5 in the North Yorkshire elections.

By Duncan Atkins
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 12:06 pm

These are the polling stations for the Scarborough and Filey divisions; they are open 7am-10pm on May 5.

Check on your polling card which one to attend.

Castle

Queen Street Central Hall; Albemarle Baptist Church, Albemarle Crescent; Gladstone and Falsgrave Recreation Centre, Wykeham Street.

Cayton

Cayton Jubilee Hall, Main Street, Cayton; Gristhorpe & Lebberston Village Hall, Main Street, Gristhorpe; Osgodby Community Centre, 4/6 Osgodby Lane.

Derwent Valley and Moor

Brompton Village Hall; Sawdon Village Hall; Ayton Village Hall; Hutton Buscel Village Hall; Snainton Millennium Village Hall; Downe Arms, Main Road, Wykeham; Hackness Village Hall.

Eastfield

Eastfield Community Centre, High Street; Church of the Holy Nativity, Westway.

Falsgrave and Stepney

St James Parish Hall, Seamer Road; Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive; Falsgrave Resource Centre, Seamer Road; Emmanuel St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road.

Filey

The Concert Hall, John Street; Valentino’s Ristorante , Moor Road, Hunmanby Gap.

Hunmanby and Sherburn

Reighton Village Hall; Folkton and Flixton Village Hall; The Community Centre, Stonegate, Hunmanby; Muston Village Hall; Ganton Village Hall; Sherburn Village Hall; Staxton Village Hall.

Newby

St Mark’s Community Hall, Green Lane, Newby; Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive; Gatesgarth Amenity Room, Gatesgarth Close, Newby.

Northstead

North Cliff Golf Club; The Street, Lower Clark Street; Ebenezer Baptist Hall, Columbus Ravine; St Columba Church, Dean Road.

Scalby and the Coast

Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall, High Street, Burniston; St Mary’s Church Hall, Cloughton; Newby & Scalby Community Hall, Scalby Road.

Seamer

Memorial Hall, Main Street, Seamer; Crossgates Community Centre.

Weaponness and Ramshill

St Andrew’s Church Hall, Albion Crescent; St Michael’s and All Angels Church Hall, Filey Road; St Edward’s Parish Hall, Avenue Victoria.

Woodlands

Briercliffe Children’s Centre; Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive; Friends Meeting House, Quaker Close; Northstead Methodist Church Hall, Givendale Road; Emmanuel St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road.

Whitby area polling stations

Danby and Mulgrave

Danby Village Hall; Botton Village Joan of Arc Hall; Castleton Village Hall; Lealholm Methodist Chapel; St Hilda’s Old School, Hinderwell; Staithes Memorial Hall; Lythe Village Hall; St Mary’s Church, Sandsend; Mickleby Village Hall; Newholm-cum-Dunsley Village Institute; St Anne’s Hall, Ugthorpe.

Esk Valley and Coast

Egton Village Hall; Sleights Village Hall; Robinson Institute, Glaisdale; Goathland Village Hall; Grosmont Sports Pavilion; Sneaton Village Hall; Aislaby Parish Hall; Fylingdales Village Hall; Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Parish Hall; Ravenscar Village Hall; Staintondale Village Hall.

Whitby Streonshalh

Whitby Mission and Seafarers’ Centre, Haggersgate; Eastside Community Centre, Abbots Road; Whitby Library; Church House Centre, Flowergate.

Whitby West

Mooredge B&B, Mayfield Road, Whitby; Ruswarp Village Hall; Marton Court Community Centre, Whitby; Whitby Leisure Centre (Community Room).

Polling stations open from 7am-1pm; check your polling card to find where you need to go.

