May 5 elections: the polling stations you can visit in Scarborough and Whitby

These are the polling stations for the Scarborough and Filey divisions; they are open 7am-10pm on May 5.
Check on your polling card which one to attend.
Castle
Queen Street Central Hall; Albemarle Baptist Church, Albemarle Crescent; Gladstone and Falsgrave Recreation Centre, Wykeham Street.
Cayton
Cayton Jubilee Hall, Main Street, Cayton; Gristhorpe & Lebberston Village Hall, Main Street, Gristhorpe; Osgodby Community Centre, 4/6 Osgodby Lane.
Derwent Valley and Moor
Brompton Village Hall; Sawdon Village Hall; Ayton Village Hall; Hutton Buscel Village Hall; Snainton Millennium Village Hall; Downe Arms, Main Road, Wykeham; Hackness Village Hall.
Eastfield
Eastfield Community Centre, High Street; Church of the Holy Nativity, Westway.
Falsgrave and Stepney
St James Parish Hall, Seamer Road; Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, Stepney Drive; Falsgrave Resource Centre, Seamer Road; Emmanuel St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road.
Filey
The Concert Hall, John Street; Valentino’s Ristorante , Moor Road, Hunmanby Gap.
Hunmanby and Sherburn
Reighton Village Hall; Folkton and Flixton Village Hall; The Community Centre, Stonegate, Hunmanby; Muston Village Hall; Ganton Village Hall; Sherburn Village Hall; Staxton Village Hall.
Newby
St Mark’s Community Hall, Green Lane, Newby; Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive; Gatesgarth Amenity Room, Gatesgarth Close, Newby.
Northstead
North Cliff Golf Club; The Street, Lower Clark Street; Ebenezer Baptist Hall, Columbus Ravine; St Columba Church, Dean Road.
Scalby and the Coast
Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall, High Street, Burniston; St Mary’s Church Hall, Cloughton; Newby & Scalby Community Hall, Scalby Road.
Seamer
Memorial Hall, Main Street, Seamer; Crossgates Community Centre.
Weaponness and Ramshill
St Andrew’s Church Hall, Albion Crescent; St Michael’s and All Angels Church Hall, Filey Road; St Edward’s Parish Hall, Avenue Victoria.
Woodlands
Briercliffe Children’s Centre; Wreyfield Methodist Church Hall, Wreyfield Drive; Friends Meeting House, Quaker Close; Northstead Methodist Church Hall, Givendale Road; Emmanuel St John’s Church Hall, St John’s Road.
Whitby area polling stations
Danby and Mulgrave
Danby Village Hall; Botton Village Joan of Arc Hall; Castleton Village Hall; Lealholm Methodist Chapel; St Hilda’s Old School, Hinderwell; Staithes Memorial Hall; Lythe Village Hall; St Mary’s Church, Sandsend; Mickleby Village Hall; Newholm-cum-Dunsley Village Institute; St Anne’s Hall, Ugthorpe.
Esk Valley and Coast
Egton Village Hall; Sleights Village Hall; Robinson Institute, Glaisdale; Goathland Village Hall; Grosmont Sports Pavilion; Sneaton Village Hall; Aislaby Parish Hall; Fylingdales Village Hall; Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre Parish Hall; Ravenscar Village Hall; Staintondale Village Hall.
Whitby Streonshalh
Whitby Mission and Seafarers’ Centre, Haggersgate; Eastside Community Centre, Abbots Road; Whitby Library; Church House Centre, Flowergate.
Whitby West
Mooredge B&B, Mayfield Road, Whitby; Ruswarp Village Hall; Marton Court Community Centre, Whitby; Whitby Leisure Centre (Community Room).
Polling stations open from 7am-1pm; check your polling card to find where you need to go.