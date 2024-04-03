Mayoral hustings set to be held in Whitby as residents are urged to register to vote

Whitby Mayoral Hustings 2024

A mayoral hustings is being organised at the Whitby Pavilion on Monday, April 15 ahead of the election on May 2.

The newly elected mayor will chair the York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority – which has been created by the City of York Council and North Yorkshire Council – and will lead the investment of £540 million to be spent over the next 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and locals will be able to attend the Whitby Community Network-organised hustings and question the candidates.

The candidates in the election are

Keith Tordoff OBE, Independent

David Skaith, Labour Party

Coun Keane Duncan, Conservative Party

Coun Paul Haslam, Independent

Coun Kevin Foster, Green Party

Coun Felicity Cunliffe-Lister, Liberal Democrat Party

However, Keane Duncan told the Local Democracy Reporting Servive that he will not be attending the Whitby hustings due to a conflicting campaign commitment in the Wolds, Filey and Hunmanby areas.

Mr Duncan said: “I am currently touring the county visiting people in every North Yorkshire community.

“My message is simple but important: nowhere will be overlooked or forgotten if I am elected mayor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as residents are being urged to register to vote by midnight on Tuesday, April 16.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, will be the combined authority’s returning officer as well as the local returning officer for North Yorkshire for the election.

He said: “This will be a milestone for all of us in our region to decide on who should take on this very significant role to bring a host of benefits to hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.”

Locals wishing to submit questions ahead of the Whitby hustings can contact WCN here: https://www.whitbycommunitynetwork.org/york-north-yorkshire-mayoral-hustings/.