Ministerial praise for Newby and Scalby Library for ‘enormous work’ after receiving King’s Award

Newby and Scalby Library. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

The culture secretary has praised Newby and Scalby Library during a parliamentary debate for its ‘enormous work’.

Lisa Nandy MP, the secretary of state for culture, media, and sport, has recognised Newby and Scalby Library during a discussion in the House of Commons after the library was recently given the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award – the highest that a voluntary group can receive in the UK and equivalent to an MBE – was last month given to the library which has seven trustees and approximately 60 volunteers who have been operating the library services on behalf of North Yorkshire Council since April 2017.

Speaking in a House of Commons debate last week, Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby, said: “I would like to highlight the richly deserved King’s Award for Voluntary Service that has been given to the 60 volunteers at Newby and Scalby library in Scarborough.

“The library’s services are innovative, including a summer reading challenge for children, an IT buddy service, and a garden growing produce.”

She added: “Will the secretary of state join me in congratulating Newby and Scalby Library on its award, and on the enormous contribution that it makes to our community in Scarborough?

Ms Nandy, the culture secretary, responded: “I am very happy to congratulate Newby and Scalby Library.

“I thank my honourable Friend for drawing attention to the enormous work that libraries do in helping to promote children’s literacy in this country, which could not be more important.”

Commenting on the award, Isobel Nixon, chairman of the library trustees, said: “We are absolutely delighted that our group’s work has been recognised in this way.

“We work hard to provide both a library service and a welcoming space for our thriving community groups.

“We could not have done this without the commitment and hard work of our volunteers and local people who contribute so much to support and sustain this important resource.’’

In October, the secretary of state for culture, Ms Nandy, also said that Scarborough and other coastal communities should be “at the centre of our new renaissance” of culture and creative investment.

She said: “Our coastal communities have so much to offer this country. They have offered so much in the past when it comes to tourism, music and nightlife.”