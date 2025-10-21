MP Alison Hume column: Scarborough and Whitby 'obvious choices' for town of culture

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume at Westminster.

I’m always amazed by how many talented people live in this constituency.

Which is why, when the Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the launch of a ‘Town of Culture’ competition, I knew Scarborough or Whitby would be obvious choices.

Both have thriving creative communities which make others envious.

From the arts, Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre is a leader in its field, to music, Whitby’s Musicport is a ‘must-attend’ for artists from across the globe – we really do have it all.

I never miss an opportunity to champion the area I’m so proud and privileged to represent.

I’ve told colleagues in Westminster about ‘This is Scarborough’, a brilliant indie mapping project highlighting the area’s history and heritage.

There’s Scarborough Fair, a celebration of art, street performance, spoken word and drama.

Whitby’s Goth and Steam Punk festivals are legendary.

Culture binds society together.

It increases our understanding of the world around us and creates pride in our communities.

Next year Scarborough celebrates the 400th anniversary of becoming Britain’s first seaside resort.

You might argue, given the nation’s love of a trip to the coast, that Scarborough has already influenced the culture of the entire country.

What better time for one of these two brilliant towns to be named the UK’s first ‘Town of Culture’?

Or perhaps a joint bid will be permitted?

Winning the bid would deliver investment and unlock opportunities for everyone who lives here.

Details about how to apply are being finalised.

Speaking of unlocking opportunities, the government has confirmed North Yorkshire will host one of its Best Start Family Hubs, which act as one-stop shops for parents seeking support on subjects including housing, breastfeeding, early development and language.

It’s our mission to break the link between a child’s background and what they go on to achieve.

I’m pressing North Yorkshire Council to locate it here.

These hubs provide the foundation for better life chances.

They also build upon other government measures to help families, including free breakfast clubs, libraries for primaries and the expansion of the free school meals programme.

Together with initiatives like ‘Connect to Work’, designed to help people with health problems into sustainable employment, the Labour government is committed to ensuring everyone realises their potential.