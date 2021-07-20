New bar at former Falsgrave school in Scarborough granted alcohol licence

The old school building on Falsgrave. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Earlier this year, Scarborough Council granted Belinda Leppington planning permission to turn the old Falsgrave County Modern Girls School building in Falsgrave Road into a drinking establishment.

The building, known as the Clock Tower and most recently home to a bed warehouse, is located in one of Scarborough’s busiest areas but has been empty for more than three years.

The owners have also submitted an application for a premises licence, which would allow the new bar, which would be called the School House, to serve alcohol and play music.

Following a public consultation Scarborough Council has now confirmed that the premises licence has also been approved.

Mrs Leppington, who along with her husband Mark previously ran the nearby Crown Tavern for three years, said the School House “would be the only privately run and completely free of ties public house in the Falsgrave area which would enable us to source locally brewed drinks for the enjoyment of customers”.

The premises licence states that the bar will sell alcohol between 11.30am and midnight seven days a week. Music would be played until 11pm.