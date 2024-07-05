New Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst thanks supporters and voters after claiming victory

New Bridlington and the Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst.

Conservative Party candidate Charlie Dewhirst has been elected as the MP for Bridlington and the Wolds.

During a night which has seen the Conservative Party vote crumble, Mr Dewhirst claimed victory and thanked everyone who helped his campaign – and all the residents who voted for him.

Mr Dewhirst, said: “On what was a very tough night for the Conservative Party, I am absolutely delighted to be elected as the Member of Parliament for Bridlington and the Wolds, and I want to thank everybody who supported me during the campaign and to all those who voted for me.

"I look forward to representing everybody in the area equally in the years to come.

"We fought a very positive and energetic campaign, and we needed to as was shown by the close result on the night.

"The result is a great reward for everyone who was part of the campaign.”

Mr Dewhirst is not sure when his maiden speech will take place as the King’s Speech will take place on Wednesday, July 17 and the uncertainty regarding the summer recess. He may have to wait until the autumn to make his first mark in Westminster.

He takes over from Sir Greg Knight who stepped down after 23 years as the area’s representative. Sir Greg was first elected Conservative MP for East Yorkshire in 2001.

Some constituencies in this area were remodelled following a Boundary Commission review with Bridlington and the Wolds created as part of the amendments.

The results: Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative Party) 14,846 votes; Sarah Carter (Labour) 11,724; Maria Bowtell (Reform UK) 10,346; Jayne Phoenix (Liberal Dems) 3,093; Gill Leek (Green Party) 1,592; Tim Norman (Yorkshire Party) 915; Tom Cone (Independent 309 votes; Carlo Verda (Social Democratic Party) 104.

Elsewhere in the East Riding, Graham Stuart (Conservative Party) held Beverley and Holderness, while Sir David Davis (Conservative Party) was elected in the new Goole and Pocklington constituency.

