New Bridlington councillor speaks out over Flamborough development as plans are refused

Councillor Jayne Phoenix and Bridlington Town Mayor Mike Heslop-Mullens at the site in Flamborough. Photo submitted

Planning permission, covering some partially constructed houses on the new development at Woodcock Road in Flamborough, was subsequently refused.

Residents were left shocked when the developer Valant Homes added an extra metre of height, without permission, to some of the 52 houses which left them ‘towering over neighbouring homes’.

Cllr Phoenix told the planning committee how one of the residents invited her into her home to view the properties, and how shocked she had been to see the view.

She said: “The developer has added an extra metre to the height of the houses, affecting the privacy of Woodcock Road residents.

“When I saw the new houses from the first floor bedroom of one of the houses I couldn’t believe how overbearing they were, and how out of proportion to the residents’ houses they now tower over.

“I am pleased that I was able to speak out on behalf of the Flamborough residents who are being impacted by this developer.