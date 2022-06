New deputy clerk Ericka Kelly started work at Bridlington Town Council this week.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ericka to the team.

“She lives locally and has a background in local government and customer services. She is looking forward to the challenges this new role will bring.”