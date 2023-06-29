The proposals come as East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight announced he is to step down at the next general election.

The final recommendations for the Bridlington and The Wolds County Constituency (electorate 72,501) was published today (Wednesday, June 28).

The new constituency encompasses the following wards: Bridlington Central and Old Town; Bridlington North; Bridlington South; Driffield and Rural; East Wolds and Coastal; North Holderness; and part of the Wolds Weighton area.

Sir Greg Knight

The proposal sees the Pocklington area moving from the East Riding as part of the Goole and Pocklington County Constituency.

The East Yorkshire area is currently served by Conservative Sir Greg Knight MP while Conservative Andrew Percy covers the Goole area.

Sir Greg Knight has served as East Yorkshire’s MP for the past 22 years and has increased his majority in each of the last six elections.

Sir Greg said: “I am not stepping down from my existing commitments, but I am announcing that I am not intending to seek a new mandate beyond the end of this Parliament.

The proposed boundary changes

"There are other activities that I wish to pursue, including undertaking some writing, and I also wish to have more time to support the Historic vehicle movement across the UK.

"I therefore have decided that the next election is the time for someone else to take over the role of representing this beautiful part of the country at Westminster.

“It has been both an honour and a privilege to represent East Yorkshire in Parliament.

“I wish to thank the public for their support at the ballot box and also the members of the East Yorkshire Constituency Conservative Association for the tremendous support I have received over the past 22 years.

"It has been a joy to work with so many talented councillors and hard-working local officers.