New Scarborough ambulance station gets green light

A former car sales garage will be converted into a new ambulance station in Scarborough.

Integra Holdings’ plan to convert a car sales and commercial garage in Queen Margaret’s Road, Scarborough, into an ambulance station has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Planning officers stated that the current ambulance station, located across the road, will be closed.

The agent for the scheme said there would be a maximum of 35 employees “on site and on the same shift at any one time” to reflect the staffing levels at the existing ambulance station.

The site will be operational 24 hours a day, and the development will include the cladding of the application building in green and grey.

A planning report notes that the building’s external lighting will remain unchanged, and the Environmental Health team did not raise concerns about any complaints regarding the existing lighting.

“The external lighting would potentially be in use up to 24 hours a day and the surrounding uses are industrial and as such are unlikely to be affected by light disturbance,” it adds.

No comments were received from members of the public or from Scarborough Town Council.

​The Highway Authority said: “Both vehicular and pedestrian access will be retained as existing, along with refuse collection remaining unchanged.

​“There are no concerns with the current access or with drainage at the site. Construction, storage, and movements are not expected to be high and can be accommodated within the site.”

​The development was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to conditions.