North Frodingham Parish Council on the hunt for a new councillor

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Wednesday, February 2, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council claiming such an election.

A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Wednesday, February 2, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If no such notice is given, the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option, meaning it will be able to choose a person from a list of candidates.