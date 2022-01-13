North Frodingham Parish Council on the hunt for a new councillor
There is a vacancy on North Frodingham Parish Council following the resignation of Councillor Rookes.
A by-election to fill the vacancy will be held if by Wednesday, February 2, 10 electors for the parish council give notice in writing to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council at County Hall, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire, HU17 9BA claiming such an election.
If no such notice is given, the parish council will fill the vacancy by co-option, meaning it will be able to choose a person from a list of candidates.
More information about the role at North Frodingham can be gained by contacting the council’s clerk M Rose via email at [email protected] or by calling 01964 603220.