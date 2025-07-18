North Yorkshire Council encourages residents to save on energy bills with switching scheme

Take back control of your energy bills with the energy switching scheme

North Yorkshire residents can save on the cost of their energy bills through the latest round of the Big Community Switch.

Supported by North Yorkshire Council, the nationwide free community group buying scheme is designed to secure better energy deals for households.

Residents can access a competitive 12-month fixed-rate tariff that is typically £171 below the Energy Price Cap, offering protection from future price rises.

It also ensures suppliers offer 100 per cent renewable electricity, supporting the council’s commitment to sustainability.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We know that switching energy suppliers can be a challenging task, especially in the current market conditions. Therefore, this scheme ensures that households have access to competitive deals through a hassle-free process.

“As suppliers compete for the opportunity to offer households the lowest energy tariff, there’s no need to compare different tariffs as everyone registered receives a personal offer.

“As the closing date approaches, we are encouraging households to register and see how much they can save.”

Since launching in 2012, the Big Community Switch has seen over 2.1 million people register their interest in switching energy contracts.

The UK country manager at iChoosr, George Frost, said: “With household budgets under strain, now is the right time for people to explore their options.

“Through Big Community Switch, residents can access a 12-month fixed-rate tariff that’s £171 below the Energy Price Cap, helping them save money while locking in protection from future price rises.

“It’s a simple, secure way to take control of your energy costs, and with 100 per cent renewable electricity, it’s a win for the environment too.”

Households that have already signed-up will receive their offer over the coming weeks. The deadline to register is Monday, July 28, and they must decide whether to accept the offer by Friday, August 1.

More information on the Big Community Switch is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/EnergySwitching