North Yorkshire Councillors' allowances should rise in line with inflation says independent panel

An independent panel that annually reviews allowances paid to North Yorkshire councillors has proposed a rise linked to the rate of inflation.

The panel has proposed that the basic allowance for a member of North Yorkshire Council should be set at £17,340 for the upcoming financial year.

Currently the basic allowance is £17,000. The panel has recommended the increase so that member allowances fall in line with the annual Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate of inflation to June 2024, which is two per cent.

The chair of North Yorkshire Council’s Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP), Elizabeth Morrison, said: “From the outset, we have been committed to recommending a fair and proportionate basic allowance and special responsibility allowances that, while not set at a ‘commercial’ rate, reflect the workload and time commitment required of councillors.

“To achieve this, we reviewed allowances paid in similar local authorities and took into consideration other factors such as inflation, financial pressures facing the council, and the wider brief and workload of councillors since unitarisation.

“This year, there were no significant concerns expressed to us by councillors regarding the level of the basic allowance and it is our view that its real value should be unchanged.”

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive will consider the panel’s proposals on Tuesday, October 15, before the recommendations go to the full council for a decision at its meeting on Wednesday, November 13.

If approved, the proposed two per cent increase in the annual basic allowance will result in an increased annual cost of £30,600, taking the total cost to £1.56 million.

The panel has recommended a freeze in special responsibility allowances (SRAs) paid to councillors who take on additional duties.

However, it has proposed a new SRA of £1,879 for each vice-chair of the six area committees and the new development plan committee, an amount that will largely be offset by a recommended reduction for councillor members of the police fire and crime panel (PFCP).

The proposed special responsibility allowances would see a net increase of £2,698, meaning an overall total annual amount paid of £33,298.

The leader of North Yorkshire County Council, Cllr Carl Les, said: “As ever, I would like to thank the independent panel for its work and for looking at this important issue.

“It is crucial that we encourage persons of all ages and backgrounds to become councillors, and the level at which basic allowances are set should not act as a barrier for any prospective candidates.

“If approved by the council, it is then up to individual members to decide to take all, some or none of the allowances agreed.”