North Yorkshire Election: All the results as every councillor elected in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey

The new councillors will serve one year on North Yorkshire County Council before it is replaced with a new single North Yorkshire Council as part of local Government reorganisation, which will come into effect from April 1 2023.

North Yorkshire County Council, Scarborough Borough Council and the six other district and borough councils across the county will then cease to exist.

The results for 17 new divisions were declared by Deputy Returning Officer, Mike Greene.

The overall voter turnout for the North Yorkshire elections in the Scarborough borough area was 31.2 per cent.

Castle Division – turnout 23.69 per cent

• Janet Jefferson, Independent: 526 (elected)

• Colin Challen, Labour and Co-operative Party: 453

Votes were counted at Scarborough Spa.

• Geoffrey Lambert, The Conservative Party: 113

• Guy Smith, Independent: 113

• David King, Green Party: 68

Cayton Division – turnout 32.46 per cent

• Roberta Swiers, The Conservative Party: 603 (elected)

• Tina Davy, Labour Party: 322

• Robert Everall, Reform UK: 130

• Lynda Powell, Green Party: 129

Danby and Mulgrave Division – turnout 34.91 per cent

• David Chance, The Conservative Party: 668 (elected)

• Peter Bolton, Labour Party: 360

• Annette Hudspeth, Green Party: 183

• Hero Sumner, Whitby Area Independents: 165

Derwent Valley and Moor Division – turnout 37.37 per cent

• David Jeffels, The Conservative Party: 740 (elected)

• Robert Lockwood, Liberal Democrats: 505

• Moira Cunningham, Labour Party: 231

• Kathy Bushell, Social Democratic Party: 64

Eastfield Division – turnout 20.00 per cent

• Tony Randerson, Labour Party: 703 (elected)

• Tracey Reeves, The Conservative Party: 215

• Cameron Bairstow, Green Party: 41

Esk Valley and Coast Division – turnout 36.81 per cent

• Clive Pearson, The Conservative Party: 909 (elected)

• Gerald Dennett, Labour Party: 571

• Chris Riddolls, Whitby Area Independents: 444

• Craig Stimson, Liberal Democrats : 94

Falsgrave and Stepney Division – turnout 27.64 per cent

• Liz Colling, Labour and Co-operative Party: 857 (elected)

• Nicola Elson, Green Party: 454

• Mark Phillips, The Conservative Party: 398

Filey Division – turnout 33.43 per cent

• Sam Cross, Independent: 809 (elected)

• Helen Swiers, The Conservative Party: 661

• Graham Scott, Labour Party: 400

Hunmanby and Sherburn Division – turnout 33.37 per cent

• Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff, Independent: 790 (elected)

• Sue Graham, The Conservative Party: 584

• Neil Price, Labour Party: 327

Newby Division – turnout 31.81 per cent

• Subash Sharma, Labour Party: 589 (elected)

• Norman Murphy, Independent: 441

• Charlie Allanson, The Conservative Party: 383

• Sara Fenander, Green Party: 102

• Vanda Inman, Independent: 29

Northstead Division – turnout 28.27 per cent

• Eric Broadbent, Labour Party: 661 (elected)

• John Atkinson, Independent: 459

• Bonnie Purchon, The Conservative Party: 329

• Gabrielle Naptali, Green Party: 111

Scalby and The Coast Division – turnout 41.90 per cent

• Derek Bastiman, The Conservative Party: 755 (elected)

• Andrew Backhouse, Independent: 492

• Denise Sangster, Labour Party: 381

• Deborah Bore, Liberal Democrats: 230

• Des Langmead, Independent: 103

Seamer Division – turnout 29.44 per cent

• Heather Phillips, The Conservative Party: 479 (elected)

• Louise Spivey, Labour Party: 269

• Roxanne Murphy, Independent: 206

• Bob Jackman, Liberal Democrats: 136

Weaponness and Ramshill Division – turnout 36.88 per cent

• Rich Maw, Labour Party: 802 (elected)

• Eric Batts, The Conservative Party: 653

• Jim Grieve, Independent: 335

• Charlotte Bonner, Green Party: 321

Whitby Streonshalh Division – turnout 27.93 per cent

• Neil Swannick, Labour Party: 398 (elected)

• Sandra Turner, Whitby Area Independents: 317

• Guy Coulson, The Conservative Party: 304

• Linda Wild, Independent: 95

• Jonathan Harston, Liberal Democrats: 65

Whitby West Division – turnout 29.95 per cent

• Phil Trumper, The Conservative Party: 721 (elected)

• Asa Jones, Labour Party: 470

• Glen Goodberry, Whitby Area Independents: 380

• Lee Derrick, Yorkshire Party: 111

• Mathew Brown, Liberal Democrats: 77

Woodlands Division – turnout 26.35 per cent

• John Ritchie, Labour and Co-operative Party: 542 (elected)

• Bill Chatt, Independent: 457

• John White, The Conservative Party: 237