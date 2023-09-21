News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire parents urged to apply for their child’s secondary school place

Parents and carers in North Yorkshire are being asked to apply for school places online – and on time.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 21st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.
Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.

Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.

They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Those applying will be offered a place on March 1, 2024.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader Cllr Carl Les, said: “There is always a high demand for school places.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolApplications online for more details.