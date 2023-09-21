North Yorkshire parents urged to apply for their child’s secondary school place
Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.
In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.
They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.
Those applying will be offered a place on March 1, 2024.
North Yorkshire Council’s leader Cllr Carl Les, said: “There is always a high demand for school places.
“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”
Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/SecondarySchoolApplications online for more details.