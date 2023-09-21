Coun Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire Council.

Applications are now open and any child transferring from primary school to secondary school next year must apply for a place by October 31.

In North Yorkshire, parents can list up to five schools in order of preference on their common application form.

They are advised to include their child’s catchment school as one of those five to maximise the chances of obtaining a place.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those applying will be offered a place on March 1, 2024.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader Cllr Carl Les, said: “There is always a high demand for school places.

“If parents apply online it will help with the efficiency of the process, and if they can include their child’s catchment school in their application we are more likely to be able to meet their wishes.”