North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections - here's when you can go to the polls

The commissioner is an elected representative who oversees the police force and fire service in the county.

The last commissioner, Philip Allott, resigned following a vote of no confidence after his comments about Sarah Everard sparked outrage.

Polling cards for the by-election are being issued this week.

Residents will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them as North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Candidates standing in the election

Hannah Barham-Brown - Women's Equality Party

James Barker - Liberal Democrats

Zoe Metcalfe - Conservative Party

Emma Scott-Spivey - Labour Party

Keith Tordoff - Independent

Click here for information about the candidates.

The supplementary vote system will be used for the election. This means people vote for their first and second choice candidates on their ballot paper.

Janet Waggott, Police Area Returning Officer (PARO), said: “Polling cards will be arriving shortly, and I urge all our residents to take this opportunity to have their say on who is elected to this role.

“Covid remains an important consideration and we’re putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station; such as hand sanitiser and face masks.

"Residents should be reassured that voting in these elections will take place in a Covid-safe environment.”

There will be additional provisions at polling stations on the day of the election in order to make them Covid secure for voters and staff.

Polling station staff will be issued with additional safety equipment such as screens, masks and hand sanitizer.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged, and additional signage will be in place to guide voters around the polling stations in a safe manner.

Anyone with Covid symptoms should not visit a polling station.

The deadline to register to vote in the election is Tuesday November 9 - click here to register online.

The deadline to apply to vote by post is 5pm, Wednesday November 10 and by proxy is 5pm on Wednesday November 17.

Application forms to apply for these can be downloaded.

Voters can apply for an emergency proxy vote up to 5pm on the day of the election if needed due to work, medical or reasons relating to Covid-19.