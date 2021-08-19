North Yorkshire Police told to stop using cemetery entrance to catch speeding motorists by Pickering Council

The cemetery on Whitby Road. (Google Maps)

Pickering Town Council has turned down a request from North Yorkshire Police to use the driveway to the market town’s cemetery in Whitby Road because of it being the main access for funeral cortèges and families visiting graves.

The Mayor, Cllr Helen McAnulty-Rickard, said: “The police have never had permission to site themselves at the entrance,” adding that on one recent occasion a funeral director had had to ask the police to move the speed camera safety van.

“We are not looking to book funerals with the police," said the Mayor.

Other councillors said it was wrong that people going to the cemetery should have to ask the police to move the speed camera vehicles.