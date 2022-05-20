Notice of election for an East Riding of Yorkshire Councillor to represent Bridlington North Ward

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, June 30.

The election follows the death of Bridlington North Councillor Chad Chadwick at the age of 79 in April.

Nomination papers must be delivered by hand to Electoral Services, County Hall, Beverley, HU17 9BA, no later than 4pm on Wednesday, June 11, 2022.

Any candidates wishing to stand are asked to contact the electoral services team on 01482 393300 to make arrangements to submit their nomination papers.

The last date for registration of new electors to the area to be effective for this election is midnight on Tuesday, June 14.

New applications to vote by post and requests to cancel or change an existing postal or proxy vote must reach the electoral registration officer at Electoral Services, County Hall, Beverley, by 5pm on Wednesday, June 15.

New applications to vote by proxy must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, June 22.