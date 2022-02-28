Objections lodged to North York Moors National Park over homes and industrial buildings plan for Egton Showfield

Egton, near Whitby.

Mulgrave and Egton Estates submitted the plans which would see nine new principal residence three-bedroom family homes on land north east and east of the High Street.

Both Egton Parish Council and residents of the village have lodged their objections to the scheme.

The parish council says: “The scale and scope of this planning application, given that it involves nine dwellings, a large car park and a large number of industrial units, over a very large area of predominantly agricultural land, is a major development within the rural setting of Egton, a large village within the hierarchy of the Local Plan.

“There are no exceptional reasons for the application to be accepted.

"The application is not in the public interest and does not satisfy any of the four criteria set out on page 47 of the Local Plan.

“There is no compelling reason why this large number of industrial units are suited to such a rural setting.

"We contend that the industrial units would in fact be more suited to a business park in Whitby.

“The car park is proposed only because the existing car park would become an access road for nine large dwellings, all built on green fields.

“Just on consideration of Strategic Policy D above, the planning application should be refused.”

Egton residents have also raised objections with the national park.

One villager, Paul Smith, said the option of moving the show outside Egton would be a “death nail in our small village’s history and way of life”.

Miss A Higgins questioned the location of the proposed car park which she fears would be in an ideal location to create opportunities for anti-social and criminal behaviour.

Paula Grayson said the plan was “ludicrous” and added that local farmers were struggling to rent or buy grazing land in the area.

James Godbold, Director of Goldbold Blacksmiths Ltd, questioned was asked whether the industrial development would be more suited to a more urban setting, where roads and infrastructure are more appropriate.

“Villages do need to have employment diversity for residents, and that there needs to be some industry, retail and service opportunities,” he said.

“However, I do feel that Egton is well served with its current sites for job/business opportunities.”

There were also objections from the borough council, county highways and the North Yorkshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England.

Concerns had also been raised for the future of Egton Show, which was on the lookout for a new venue.

But the show can take place on the showfield this year on August 24 – the first since Covid struck - as it is unlikely the plans will be approved before then.

Show secretary Daphne Jackson said that 20 acres of land next to the present site had also identified which would be available for the show from next year should the scheme be approved.