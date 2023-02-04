Operations and appointments cancelled: How next week's nurses strike will hit York and Scarborough Hospitals

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members working on Agenda for Change contracts were balloted last year on whether to take strike action following the below-inflation pay award in England.

As a consequence, RCN members took the historic step of strike action in December 2022 and January 2023.

A spokesperson for the RCN said: “The UK government and its Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, have failed to open pay negotiations and as a result a third wave of strike action will now take place in NHS employers with a mandate to strike.

The Royal College of Nursing picket at Scarborough Hospital in January. (Photo: Anttoni James Numminen)

"Strike action will be held on two consecutive days on February 6 and 7 and picket lines will be in place from 7am to 8pm at the main entrance to The York Hospital on Wigginton Road in York and the bottom of Woodlands Drive (at the traffic lights) at Scarborough Hospital.

“Strike action is a last resort for nursing staff, but unfairly low pay in the profession is driving chronic understaffing. This puts patients at risk and leaves nursing staff overworked, underpaid and undervalued.”

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Trust has prepared for the impact of any industrial action with plans to continue to deliver safe care for patients.

"Staff and union representatives have worked together to put in place extensive procedures and processes which focus on maintaining essential services, although these may be staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients.”

Hazel Kavanaugh taking part in the nurses strikes at Scarborough Hospital in January.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive, said: “We have postponed a number of operations and appointments over the period of strike action.

"Patients affected by this have been contacted directly, so if you have an appointment with us and have not been contacted please attend for your procedure or appointment as planned.

“During industrial action it is more important than ever that patients consider using appropriate, alternative, services.

"If they are unsure of which service they need they can contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk to make sure they get the right care in the right place.

"This will help ensure that emergency care and attention is available for those that need it most.”

On Monday February 6, the nurses will be joined by almost 1,500 Yorkshire ambulance workers who will take industrial acton from 6am-8pm.

Almost 1,500 GMB Union ambulance workers across Yorkshire will walk out including Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff who will stage picket lines at locations across the county including at Scarborough Ambulance Station on Queen Margaret's Road.