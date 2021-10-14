Mr Allott's interview comments on Sarah Everard have sparked outrage.

The motion, which will be proposed by Liberal Democrat councillor Darryl Smalley, will be seconded by another member of the area’s police and crime panel before going to a vote, the LDRS understands.

Mr Allott sparked outrage with comments he made about the murder of Sarah Everard.

He said in an interview that Ms Everard should not have submitted to her false arrest by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens, who used his warrant card to falsely arrest her before kidnapping, raping and murdering her.

Mr Allott has said he is not prepared to resign from his role, after being elected earlier this year.

Mr Allott has come under increased pressure over recent days, with Skipton and Ripon Conservative MP Julian Smith the latest person to call for him to resign.

Hundreds of complaints have been sent to his office while more than 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for his resignation.

The panel will hear just four questions from the public.

Mr Allott has issued a number of different apologies for his remarks, but has said he is not prepared to resign from his £74,400-a-year job after being elected earlier this year.

Mr Allott will face questions over his comments and his plans to address violence against women and girls across the region during the meeting.

Cllr Smalley, a member of the panel, will be questioning Mr Allott and proposing a vote of no confidence in his performance.

Cllr Smalley has also called for ‘recall’ legislation – the law that allows errant MPs to be held to account by voters – to be extended to crime commissioners.

Cllr Smalley said: “Mr Allott’s comments and the hurt and anger he has caused is simply unacceptable. With a more than 10,000-strong petition and countless others who have called for his resignation, this scandal cannot be simply swept away.

“There is a need for a cultural as well as legislative change through the system to protect women and girls and make our streets safer – this change must start with the Commissioner.

“If passed, the no-confidence vote could not directly remove Mr Allott from his post, but it would clearly send a message of condemnation over his appalling comments.