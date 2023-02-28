Plan for Whitby’s ‘historic’ Custom House to be converted into holiday accommodation

A plan for the conversion of Custom House into tourist accommodation has been submitted to Scarborough Council by Kieran Robinson.

If approved, the first, second and third floors of the office building at 1 Old Market Place in central Whitby would become three holiday apartments.

Each floor would comprise one apartment and would include bedroom accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, and bathroom.

Plans have been sumitted for Whitby’s ‘historic’ Custom House to be converted into holiday accommodation.

The plans state that the conversion would reinstate some of the building’s lost internal features and would “considerably enhance its architectural and historic significance”.

Constructed in the mid to late 19th century, the first floor of the building was occupied by HM Customs and Excise from 1972 until 1998.

The ground floor is currently occupied by Ladbrokes bookmakers and the three floors above have been used as offices, accessed from a door along Golden Lion Bank leading up to the first floor.

Located in the Whitby conservation area, the Grade II listed building “forms a landmark structure to the west of the swing bridge”.

The plan also proposes replacing the windows within the curved façade of the building which provide views over Whitby harbour.

A condition statement on the windows by J. Hallam Joinery describes the condition of the windows as “very disappointing” due to a lack of upkeep by previous owners.

The statement adds that in their current state, the windows pose a “health and safety matter” that requires “immediate action” before “anything drastic happens”.

According to the applicant, the proposal will not result in harm to the significance or setting of the identified heritage assets.

It adds that there are “several public benefits to this scheme which should be taken into consideration in the planning balance” including the “restoration of a prominent building in the centre of Whitby” and the “provision of tourist accommodation in a central location”.

Scarborough Council’s residential regulation manager stated that he had “no objections to the proposals on housing or environmental health grounds.”

