Plan to convert Scarborough B&B into six-bed care home

Plans to convert a Scarborough bed and breakfast into a care home have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council.

Helene Collie-Van De Langenberg’s proposal would see an eight-bed holiday let at 24 Esplanade Gardens, Scarborough be converted into a six-bed care facility.

The four-storey terraced brick building is located off the A165 road and would include two additional bathrooms for communal use, a fully equipped kitchen, a dining room, three lounges, and two dedicated rooms for carers.

The plan, submitted on behalf of Goodwin Avenue Consulting Ltd, states that holiday accommodation is “easily met by neighbouring guest houses and holiday lets and additional accommodation has been provided by the extension of the existing Premier Inn on Huntriss Row”.

The London-based company was incorporated in February of this year, according to Companies House.

The company said it was “committed to providing a high-standard care unit designed to accommodate individuals in need of social living support”.

It added: “Our facility offers a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment where residents can thrive.

“By combining quality care with modern facilities, our goal is to address the increasing demand for reliable social housing. With a well-structured plan, dedicated staff, and strong community partnerships, Goodwin Avenue Consulting Ltd aims to deliver exceptional care services while achieving sustainable growth.”

According to submitted plans, services offered would include accommodation support, personal care services, emotional and social support, healthcare coordination, and life skills development.

The company said that its financial projections were based on revenue streams from rental income collected from “residents and their respective funding sources”, care fees from “personalised care services with our CQC partner”, and partnership funding, which would include “financial support from local authorities and social care organisations”.

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application, which is currently open to representations from members of the public.