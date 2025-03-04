Plan to create Scarborough dog grooming salon in residential garage

A garage in Scarborough could be converted into a commercial dog grooming salon if plans are approved by the council.

David Barber has proposed converting a residential garage at 28 The Uplands, Newby into a commercial premises that would be used as a dog grooming salon.

If plans are approved, the dog grooming salon would operate from “a self-contained garage, which is adjoining the main residential premises and has access from both the front and side of the garage”.

The applicant said that as they were yet to start trading it was “difficult to give an exact figure on how many appointments would be made per day”.

However, they said that “generally speaking, each dog can take a couple of hours to groom so would likely be a maximum three to four per day”, but it was “likely to be less than that, and could only be one or two per week until the business becomes established”.

The site has a driveway for clients to park on, “but this would be for drop off and pick up of the dog only” and clients would not be allowed to park and stay on-site during the grooming process.

There is waste plumbing in place in the garage “which would be able to take the wastewater from the bath to the mains drainage system,” according to submitted plans.

The applicant added: “With regards to additional general waste, there would only be the excess hair cut from the dog to dispose of and all dog hair would be double bagged before being disposed of.”

The proposal is currently open to representations and North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the plans.