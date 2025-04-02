Plan to turn block of garages into ‘vibrant and sustainable’ house in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A block of garages in Scarborough could be transformed into a ‘vibrant and sustainable’ house if plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Rachel and Giorgio Alessio want to transform a block of garages at 10-12 Cromwell Road into an environmentally sustainable property that is “centred around the use of renewable energy, open living spaces, and a modern design outlook”.

The garages, located off Valley Road in the south of the town, do “not make a positive contribution to the urban environment”, according to the application.

The brownfield site has an area of 255 square metres and the garage area is 93 square metres.

A heritage statement notes that in order to keep a connection with the existing site “it is proposed to retain the existing brick enclosure at the rear”.

The ground floor area would provide an open living space with a kitchen at the back of the property while the rest of the space would accommodate two bedrooms and a joint en-suite shower room.

In addition to living accommodation, there would be a garage with an adjoining plant room to accommodate the renewable energy controls.

The applicants said that they want to “retain as much of the existing structure as possible so that there would be minimum impact and disruption as possible”.

They added: “While the existing brick structure is in place it is going to be refurbished and made good but will only act as an outside skin to the proposed dwelling which contributes to the energy efficiency of the building”.

According to the submitted proposals, the depth of the living space is “quite large so an internal enclosed open-air garden with large glazed panels for daylight into the living, kitchen, and bedroom areas will be constructed”.

The proposal concludes: “The development represents an opportunity to transform a group of garages into a vibrant new dwelling that will deliver a sustainable, high-quality property that is part of and sympathetic to the local context and contributes positively to the area’s character.”

North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is currently open to representations.