Plans to convert historic Scarborough pub into flats granted approval by Scarborough Council

The Wellington pub on Castle Road, will be converted into a retail space on the ground floor with four flats planned above.

The plan was approved by Scarborough Council on Friday, November 25.

The pub, which has stood vacant since 2019, has experienced “historic deterioration” alongside “limited investment from Punch Taverns, the former landlord” which, according to Scarborough Council, contributed to its eventual closure.

The Wellington pub, Scarborough. picture: Google

The upper floor properties will consist of two single-bedroom and two double-bedroom open-plan flats.

The scheme will include the creation of balconies with walled privacy screens and a staircase to the first and second-floor levels.

A council report states that the alterations will be “contemporary in contrast to the traditional character of the host property”, but decided that as the scheme will be implemented at the rear of the building it will “not appear incongruous”.

The pub’s beer garden will have gated access to the rear of the site and will provide four parking spaces, along with electric vehicle charging points.

Bin storage will also be accommodated within the space.

During the consultation stage, one objection was received from a member of the public who stated that as the development is close to hot food takeaways, all of which create some form of smell, “this needs to be taken into consideration”.

The council’s environmental health team raised similar concerns.

They said: “The potential impact from odour due to the two takeaway premises is likely to be significant due to the location of the exit flues which are parallel to the proposed flat, it is recommended that an odour assessment takes place.”

However, the planning authority stated that requiring a detailed noise and odour report ahead of occupation “would be unduly onerous and would introduce unnecessary delay”.

Concerns were also raised about fire safety and ensuring occupants of the flats would “have a safe means of escape” were a fire to break out.

But the planning authority said that a “similar stance is taken in terms of the fire safety concern raised by the environmental housing officer.”