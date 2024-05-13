‘Sad and surprised’: Colleagues react as Scarborough councillor quits Labour Party over new MP Natalie Elphicke

Coun Rich Maw

Labour councillors have reacted with surprise and dismay as a long-standing colleague Rich Maw announced he had quit the Party.

Scarborough councillor Rich Maw announced his resignation from the Labour Party today (Monday May 13) because he said it was “shedding its core values at an alarming rate”

He cited Keir Starmer’s leadership and Natalie Elphicke MP’s defection to Labour from the Conservative Party last week.

The defection has been met with a backlash after trade union leaders said Ms Elphicke’s views on strikes were “incompatible” with Labour, as well as concerns about allegations involving her former husband.

It follows a similar resignation just over a year ago when fellow coastal councillor Tony Randerson resigned from Labour to join the Social Justice Party.

Coun Maw, who represents the Weaponness and Ramshill division on North Yorkshire Council, has been an elected representative for several years and previously served on Scarborough Council.

In a statement, he said: “I do not share the values of Labour’s newest MP, nor do I share the values of Keir Starmer.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, several of his Labour colleagues said they were “sorry to see him go” but added they did not envisage his decision impacting the Party on a local or regional level.

Many also said they were surprised at the decision which was reportedly not mentioned at a meeting of Labour councillors held last week.

Labour Coun John Ritchie (Woodlands division) said: “[Coun Maw] has his views and if he feels he’s no longer able to stay within the Party, then I think it’s a shame.

“I still feel Keir Starmer offers the leadership that is needed for today’s Party and that it is still a Party of working people.”

Labour Coun Liz Colling (Falsgrave and Stepney division) said she was “sorry he has chosen to leave” and that “I worked well with him and look forward to welcoming him back”.

A Labour Party spokesperson told the LDRS: “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, the Labour Party has changed and is firmly in the service of working people.

“We are ready to turn the page on this chaotic government at the general election and take the country forward.”

Labour’s Coun Neil Swannick (Whitby Streonshalh division) said he was “very disappointed” as “he’s been a good member of the team and he’ll be missed”.

Labour Coun Eric Broadbent (Northstead division) said: “I would imagine he has been thinking about it for a while… and while our views as councillors mainly deal with local issues rather than national ones, politics being politics, national issues get in the way.”

He added: “I’m sad that he has left and I wish him the best of luck.”

Further elaborating on his decision, Coun Maw said he felt he could no longer call out the [national] party for decisions with which he disagreed and would sit as an independent councillor.

He said: “It is no longer something which is routinely tolerated, especially to those of us who remain in the Party and see themselves as of the left.

“Keir Starmer’s decision last week to welcome the ultra right-wing Tory MP for Dover and Deal, Natalie Elphicke shows a lack of political judgement and contempt for those hard-working members and activists who work tirelessly under the Labour Party brand.