News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Scarborough and Whitby councillors in visit to 10 Downing Street

Whitby area councillors were among those from across Yorkshire and the Humber and senior Conservative Party volunteers from the north, attending a summer reception at Number 10, Downing Street.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

The central London event was to acknowledge the contribution they make to local communities throughout the region.

Among the guests who visited the iconic building, which serves as both an office and a home, were Councillors representing the areas of Harrogate, Ryedale, Scarborough and Whitby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seamer’s North Yorkshire representative Cllr Heather Phillips said: “It was such a privilege to attend the reception and to be recognised for the hard work that many of us on the ground do to serve our residents and to stand up for our communities.”

From left: Cllrs George Jabbour, Phil Trumper, Heather Phillips and Andy Paraskos holding We are Yorkshire posters outside 10 Downing Street.From left: Cllrs George Jabbour, Phil Trumper, Heather Phillips and Andy Paraskos holding We are Yorkshire posters outside 10 Downing Street.
From left: Cllrs George Jabbour, Phil Trumper, Heather Phillips and Andy Paraskos holding We are Yorkshire posters outside 10 Downing Street.
Most Popular

Whitby Cllr Phil Trumper added: “I was delighted to have had the opportunity to speak directly with our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, during the event at No 10.

“It was a great experience.

"We even had the chance to meet Larry, the famous cat of Downing Street.”

Related topics:WhitbyDowning StreetHumberConservative PartyScarboroughNorth YorkshireLondonPrime Minister