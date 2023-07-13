The central London event was to acknowledge the contribution they make to local communities throughout the region.

Among the guests who visited the iconic building, which serves as both an office and a home, were Councillors representing the areas of Harrogate, Ryedale, Scarborough and Whitby.

Seamer’s North Yorkshire representative Cllr Heather Phillips said: “It was such a privilege to attend the reception and to be recognised for the hard work that many of us on the ground do to serve our residents and to stand up for our communities.”

From left: Cllrs George Jabbour, Phil Trumper, Heather Phillips and Andy Paraskos holding We are Yorkshire posters outside 10 Downing Street.

Whitby Cllr Phil Trumper added: “I was delighted to have had the opportunity to speak directly with our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, during the event at No 10.

“It was a great experience.