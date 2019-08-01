Scarborough and Whitby Labour Parliamentary candidate Hugo Fearnley 'delighted to welcome' Jeremy Corbyn tomorrow

The Labour Parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby said he is 'delighted to be able to welcome' Jeremy Corbyn during his visit to Scarborough tomorrow.

The leader of the Labour Party will be travelling to the town to meet with the party’s parliamentary candidate Hugo Fearnley and local party members.

Mr Fearnley said: “I am delighted to be able to welcome Jeremy to our constituency to talk to party members, talk to voters and see the important work being done by local community organisations and businesses.

“Scarborough, Whitby and the villages are exactly the types of places set to benefit from Labour’s bold investment plans, and as a local, I am desperate to see that investment come here for vital transport infrastructure and support for small businesses, not to mention proper sustained funding for our NHS and schools.”

