Scarborough Borough Mayor Eric Broadbent and Deputy Mayor Helen Mallory formally re-elected at annual meeting

At the same meeting, which was held at the Town Hall in Scarborough, Cllr Helen Mallory was elected as the borough’s Deputy Mayor.

The meeting marked a poignant moment in the civic history of the borough as it was the last time a borough Mayor and Deputy Mayor would be elected.

Both will serve a shortened term until March 31, when the borough will be abolished to coincide with the start of the new single unitary council for the whole of North Yorkshire.

Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Helen Mallory.

Today marks the third time Cllr Broadbent has taken up the mayoral office, following his previous 12 months in the role and also from 2004 to 2005.

Eric was elected to the council in 1991 and has clocked up almost 31 years’ service as a borough councillor.

He was elected onto North Yorkshire County Council in 2001 and was most recently re-elected earlier this month.

His county role will change on 1 April 2023 when he will automatically become a councillor on the new unitary council.

Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough, Cllr Eric Broadbent (right) and his wife Lynne. the borough Mayoress.

Eric spent most of his working life at Plaxton's Coach Builders in Scarborough, taking early retirement in 2000.

His hobbies include gardening, travelling and cooking.

Eric is married to Lynne, who will once again be his Mayoress, and the couple have three grown up children.

Cllr Broadbent said: “It is an honour and privilege to continue to serve as Mayor for the final ten months of our borough.

"The Mayoress and I will carry on championing and supporting the borough and its people during that time, with a particular focus on vulnerable residents and those who are dedicated to caring for and helping them.”

The Deputy Mayor became a borough councillor in 2003 and held the position of borough Mayor from 2012 to 2013.

She has previously served on Seamer Parish Council.

Helen works for her family business, based in Seamer, which specialises in recycling metals and wood.

She is the chairman of governors at Seamer and Irton Community School and plays a very active role within her community.

Cllr Mallory said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Deputy Mayor.