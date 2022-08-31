Scarborough borough to get 20 new electric vehicle charging points after successful funding bid
Twenty new electric vehicle charging points are to be installed at rural locations across Scarborough borough, after North Yorkshire County Council succeeded in a bid for £2.2m of funding.
The council’s proposals, for 140 chargepoints at locations across each of the county’s seven boroughs and districts, won approval and will be financed from part of a £20m national pilot.
The money will come from the Government and industry.
Each area will get 20 chargers.
The decision will be particularly welcomed by drivers without off-road parking who are unable to charge their vehicles at home.
North Yorkshire devised a scheme to install chargepoints alongside battery storage units, which will be charged by solar panels, making them environmentally-friendly.
Technology has been chosen which is also sympathetic to the rural locations where they will be installed.
The scheme is called the Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) pilot scheme and in North Yorkshire it will see residential chargepoints in both on-street locations and larger petrol-station type charging hubs.
In addition to giving drivers without home chargers the confidence to switch to electric, the new network will help to reduce “range anxiety” among existing electric vehicle users by helping to ensure motorists are never far from a chargepoint.
The county council’s executive member for climate change, Cllr Greg White, said: “The switch to electric vehicles is necessary as North Yorkshire moves towards becoming carbon zero, but the rural nature of the county presents some significant challenges.
“We worked hard to come up with an innovate scheme which will begin to provide the answers motorists need if they are to have the confidence to go electric.”