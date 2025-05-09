Scarborough comes together for town improvement scheme

Volunteers paint railings in Scarborough town centre as part of the campaign. More than £200,000 has been committed to a range of improvements across the town.

Residents, businesses, voluntary groups and council staff have come together to boost civic pride, revitalise run-down areas and encourage more people to visit Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council has teamed up with local people and organisations for a significant programme of improvement work in the town, ahead of the busy summer season.

The initiative follows confirmation from the Government that the area will receive almost £20 million as part of a national programme of investment in towns.

Previously known as the Long-Term Plan for Towns, it has been rebranded as the Plan for Neighbourhoods with an expanded remit to improve health and wellbeing along with work, productivity and skills.

From left to right, North Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector Lucy McNeill, North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for Castle Division, Cllr Janet Jefferson, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, whose responsibilities include stronger communities and community safety, Cllr Heather Phillips, and the voluntary chair of Keep Scarborough Tidy, Mick Couzens take part in a clean-up in Scarborough.

The council carried out a consultation process called ‘Let’s Talk Scarborough’ to identify people’s priorities.

More than 60 per cent of respondents thought there was a need for a town centre that looked better, felt safer, and was more welcoming, with tidier shopfronts and well-maintained public spaces.

As a result, council money was allocated to ensure progress is made in the interim period before proposals under the Plan for Neighbourhoods take shape.

In addition to work routinely carried out in the resort, North Yorkshire Council has allocated over £200,000 to revitalise parts of the town through a range of improvements, including:

A member of the parks and grounds team at North Yorkshire Council plants flowers as part of the campaign. North Yorkshire Council has teamed up with local people and organisations for a major programme of improvement work in Scarborough, ahead of the busy summer season.

Investment in state-of-the-art cleaning equipment to tackle problem areas more effectively.

Support for community-led activities and initiatives.

Brightening spaces with vibrant flower and shrub planting.

Provision of a town centre caretaker.

Commissioning a large-scale mural to celebrate Scarborough’s identity and create a new town centre landmark.

Improving shopfronts and bringing empty units back into use.

Installing new litter bins and benches and refreshing existing street furniture.

Work is also underway on developing a new town centre design guide to help ensure building improvements and the wider public realm reflect the town’s unique character.

The aim is to support high-quality changes that fit in with the town’s look and feel, especially in areas with historic significance.

North Yorkshire’s visitor economy is worth more than £4 billion a year, with Scarborough responsible for about £561 million, much of which is generated by the 3.8 million visitors to the town.

Volunteers paints railings as part of a scheme run by North Yorkshire Council to improve areas of Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include stronger communities, also represents the Seamer Division.

She said: “Scarborough is a jewel in North Yorkshire’s crown, but we understand there are areas of the town that require attention.

“We have listened to what people have said and are acting accordingly.

“A number of projects have already been carried out, but this is just the start. Over the coming weeks and months, people will see other exciting developments across the area.

Council employees paint railings as part of the Scarborough improvement scheme.

“As a council, however, we can only do so much. That’s why we’re encouraging people to do their bit by keeping Scarborough tidy.

“We need the support of everyone in the town to ensure the improvements made by ourselves and others are not just for the short term, but last long into the future.”

Council staff, partner organisations, businesses and more than 70 volunteers joined forces for two days of community action in March to help give the town centre a Spring clean.

Alongside members of community organisations, people joined in a litter pick across several town centre locations, while others gathered at West Square, Alma Square and Albemarle Crescent.

Together, they tidied up 500 square metres of green space by weeding, pruning and planting flowers, gave 745 metres of railings a fresh coat of paint and collected 20 bags of litter with the help of Keep Scarborough Tidy and North Yorkshire Police Cadets.

In addition to routine cleaning, council staff have also been removing graffiti and chewing gum and have jet washed 1,450m of pedestrianised areas and pavements throughout the town centre.

Footpaths are cleared by volunteers as part of a clean up aimed at improving areas of Scarborough.

An additional 15 bins have also been installed in problem areas, as well as two new benches with maintenance carried out to 18 others.

North Yorkshire Council’s chair of the Scarborough and Whitby Area Committee, Cllr Liz Colling, who is the elected member for the Falsgrave and Stepney division, said: “It was important that we started work on these improvements as soon as possible rather than wait for the long-term measures to take shape and I am glad that the money was found in the council’s budget to do this.

“Residents have told us very clearly that they want clean, safe and visually appealing public spaces that make them want to come into town, stay longer and enjoy their surroundings.

“These improvements, alongside other measures such as revitalising shopfronts, will also attract more visitors and businesses to Scarborough which in turn will increase footfall and support economic growth.”

The long-term initiative includes more than 30 projects. From eye-catching murals to grants for shop front improvements, the programme will deliver real, visible change.

Included will be new lighting and signage throughout key streets and squares, measures to manage seagull activity and the installation of new children’s play equipment to transform underused spaces.

In addition, the council is also trialling a new hi-tec street cleaning machine which it is hoped will be in use by July.

The voluntary chair of Keep Scarborough Tidy, Mick Couzens, said: “Keep Scarborough Tidy was set up in 2021 to help ensure the town remained a wonderful place to live and visit and we are delighted to be able to play our part in this campaign.

“By working together, we can make a really positive difference and give the town the attention it really deserves.

“We will all benefit from these improvements and hopefully we can educate people along the way, so our job becomes a little easier.”

North Yorkshire Police’s operations commander for neighbourhood policing, Chief Inspector Lucy McNeill, said the force was fully behind the scheme.

She said: “We care deeply for the communities we are proud to serve and were delighted to play our part in the Big Spring Clean alongside our partner agencies and volunteers.

“Our police cadet did a fantastic job with the litter-picking effort and even helped to paint railings to enhance the area for local people and visitors alike. I thank everyone for their outstanding contribution.

“We fully support the wider initiative and the local policing teams will continue to work hard to keep people safe and secure.”

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for the Castle division, Cllr Janet Jefferson, believes the scheme will be of major benefit to the area.

She said: “I speak with a great many people in the town, and they are as proud as I am to say they come from Scarborough.

“Initiatives such as this are a great way of putting that pride into action. It is vital that people join forces with the likes of our hardworking street operatives so that we can make a real difference in our communities.

“I hope that through community involvement, both residents and visitors alike become more invested in the town’s future, and they then pass on that message to their family and friends.”

For more information, including how to join or organise a local community clean up event, go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/scarborough